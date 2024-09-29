Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Expands By 56.0%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,099,800 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the August 31st total of 7,757,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,301.1 days.

Chinasoft International Price Performance

Shares of CFTLF opened at $0.56 on Friday. Chinasoft International has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53.

About Chinasoft International

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development and provision of information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments.

