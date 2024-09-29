Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Expands By 56.0%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,099,800 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the August 31st total of 7,757,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,301.1 days.
Chinasoft International Price Performance
Shares of CFTLF opened at $0.56 on Friday. Chinasoft International has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53.
About Chinasoft International
