Short Interest in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Grows By 43.9%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the August 31st total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.12% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENLV. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Enlivex Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Friday.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENLV traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,267. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

