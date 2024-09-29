Short Interest in Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Increases By 53.5%

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the August 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.9 days.

Hunting Price Performance

HNTIF stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Hunting has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01.

Get Hunting alerts:

About Hunting

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.