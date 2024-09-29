Short Interest in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Expands By 43.9%

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,300 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the August 31st total of 168,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Performance

Idaho Strategic Resources stock traded down €0.68 ($0.76) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €14.92 ($16.58). 245,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.36 million, a P/E ratio of 59.68 and a beta of 0.78. Idaho Strategic Resources has a one year low of €4.48 ($4.98) and a one year high of €16.00 ($17.78). The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported €0.17 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.07 ($0.08) by €0.10 ($0.11). The business had revenue of €6.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €5.20 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Idaho Strategic Resources will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Idaho Strategic Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Institutional Trading of Idaho Strategic Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter worth $496,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 30.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 145.2% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter worth $108,000. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

Featured Stories

