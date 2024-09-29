Short Interest in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Declines By 18.9%

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on James Hardie Industries
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
James Hardie Industries Stock Up 2.4 %
JHX stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 661,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.74. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $43.57.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $991.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. James Hardie Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
About James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than James Hardie Industries
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.