Short Interest in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Declines By 19.4%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the August 31st total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.
