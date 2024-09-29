Short Interest in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Grows By 50.0%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rumble Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of RUMBW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.22. 17,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,876. Rumble has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

