Short Interest in Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Increases By 30.0%

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,853,600 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 11,429,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Seazen Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SZENF opened at $0.70 on Friday. Seazen Group has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.
About Seazen Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Seazen Group
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Seazen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seazen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.