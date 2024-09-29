Short Interest in Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Increases By 30.0%

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,853,600 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 11,429,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Seazen Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SZENF opened at $0.70 on Friday. Seazen Group has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

About Seazen Group

Seazen Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, management, and sale of properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops and sells residential properties and mixed-use complexes, as well as provides commercial property management and other services.

