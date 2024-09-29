Short Interest in Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Increases By 31.7%

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,800 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the August 31st total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 178.8 days.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

Shares of Sherritt International stock remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Friday. Sherritt International has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

