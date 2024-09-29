Short Interest in Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Increases By 31.7%

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,800 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the August 31st total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 178.8 days.
Sherritt International Stock Performance
Shares of Sherritt International stock remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Friday. Sherritt International has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.
Sherritt International Company Profile
