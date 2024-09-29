Short Interest in Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Declines By 20.0%

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Spear Alpha ETF Price Performance
SPRX stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 million, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.21. Spear Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.
About Spear Alpha ETF
