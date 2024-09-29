Short Interest in Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Declines By 20.0%

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spear Alpha ETF Price Performance

SPRX stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 million, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.21. Spear Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

About Spear Alpha ETF

The Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global thematic companies it believes will benefit from breakthrough innovations in the industrial and technology space. SPRX was launched on Aug 2, 2021 and is managed by Spear.

