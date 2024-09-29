Short Interest in Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Increases By 31.2%

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,721,200 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the August 31st total of 8,172,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.4 days.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $2.85 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Featured Articles

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada.

