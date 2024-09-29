Short Interest in Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Increases By 31.2%

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,721,200 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the August 31st total of 8,172,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.4 days.
Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $2.85 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80.
Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile
