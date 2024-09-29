Short Interest in TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL) Grows By 32.6%

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TPGXL opened at $26.36 on Friday. TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.95.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.4344 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

