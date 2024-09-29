Short Interest in United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Grows By 28.0%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the August 31st total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

United Health Products Price Performance

Shares of UEEC opened at $0.15 on Friday. United Health Products has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.

United Health Products Company Profile

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

