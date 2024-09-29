Short Interest in United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Grows By 28.0%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the August 31st total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
United Health Products Price Performance
Shares of UEEC opened at $0.15 on Friday. United Health Products has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.
United Health Products Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Health Products
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for United Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.