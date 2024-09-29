Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Declines By 25.6%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,800 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 339,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,277,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 191.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 560,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,620,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $49.36 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

