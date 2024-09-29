Short Interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Decreases By 18.6%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
WHLRP opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.61.
About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
