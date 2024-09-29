SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) vs. Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Financial Comparison

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

SkyWater Technology has a beta of 3.96, indicating that its share price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SkyWater Technology and Sumco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sumco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.74%. Given SkyWater Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than Sumco.

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Sumco”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $286.68 million 1.50 -$30.76 million ($0.69) -13.10 Sumco $3.04 billion 1.22 $453.58 million $1.25 16.92

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -7.88% -21.68% -4.35% Sumco 6.66% 4.15% 2.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sumco beats SkyWater Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive, bio-health, consumer, and industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

