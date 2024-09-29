Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $56.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $63.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s current price.

SMAR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Smartsheet Price Performance

NYSE:SMAR opened at $55.34 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -89.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,486,096.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,486,096.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,763 in the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 24,823 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,512,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

