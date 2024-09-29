Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (SPX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 8,150 ($109.13) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($107.12) to GBX 7,000 ($93.73) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,690 ($129.75) to GBX 9,580 ($128.28) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 9,158 ($122.63).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Cuts Dividend

SPX stock opened at GBX 7,645 ($102.37) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,848.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,762.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81. The firm has a market cap of £5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2,940.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of GBX 7,075 ($94.74) and a 1-year high of £112.80 ($151.04).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a GBX 47.50 ($0.64) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,230.77%.

Insider Activity at Spirax-Sarco Engineering

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Kevin J. Thompson purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,655 ($102.50) per share, with a total value of £48,992 ($65,602.57). 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

