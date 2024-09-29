Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stabilis Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stabilis Solutions in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 167,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stabilis Solutions Stock Performance

SLNG traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. 15,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Stabilis Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.07 million, a P/E ratio of 163.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

