Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the August 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Steel Connect Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STCN opened at $10.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.19. Steel Connect has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $13.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 439,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,276,076.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,552,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,634,068. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Connect

Steel Connect Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Steel Connect by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 3,061,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,307,000 after buying an additional 1,043,624 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Steel Connect by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 332,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 159,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the first quarter worth $2,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

