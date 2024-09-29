Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the August 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Steel Connect Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:STCN opened at $10.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.19. Steel Connect has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $13.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 439,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,276,076.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,552,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,634,068. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Connect
Steel Connect Company Profile
Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Connect
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.