Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SF has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SF

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $93.66 on Thursday. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $94.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stifel Financial will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SF. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth $3,815,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 22,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,443,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 17.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.