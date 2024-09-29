Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) PT Raised to $102.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SF. TD Cowen increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Stifel Financial stock opened at $93.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.87. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $54.81 and a one year high of $94.18.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,815,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 22,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,443,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Stifel Financial by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 17.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.