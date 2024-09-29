Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.50 target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYBT

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.82. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.45.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $123.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $561,195.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,845.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $561,195.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,845.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $373,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,466. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $195,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.