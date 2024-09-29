StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 0.58. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $35.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.03 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. Analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

