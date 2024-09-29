StockNews.com Lowers Unilever (NYSE:UL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UL. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE UL opened at $65.44 on Thursday. Unilever has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $65.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.81%.

Institutional Trading of Unilever

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 423.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 393.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

