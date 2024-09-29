StockNews.com Upgrades Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSBD

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

GSBD stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs BDC

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth $18,533,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,451,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,845,000 after acquiring an additional 413,745 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 387,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 121,765 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 762.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 136,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 120,249 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.