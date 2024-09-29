StockNews.com Upgrades Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $90.29.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1,857.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 23,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

