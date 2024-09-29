Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Up 48.9% in September

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the August 31st total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Storebrand ASA Price Performance

Storebrand ASA stock remained flat at $10.53 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. Storebrand ASA has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $10.53.

About Storebrand ASA

Storebrand ASA provides insurance products and services in Norway, the United States, Japan, and Sweden. It operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

