Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Up 48.9% in September

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the August 31st total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Storebrand ASA Price Performance
Storebrand ASA stock remained flat at $10.53 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. Storebrand ASA has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $10.53.
About Storebrand ASA
