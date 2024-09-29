Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Talkspace Price Performance

Talkspace stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Talkspace has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

