TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.800-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.9 billion-$15.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.2 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.80-3.30 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX opened at $119.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $133.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.97.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNX

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,882,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,882,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,455 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.