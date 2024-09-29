TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.9-15.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.15 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 2.800-3.300 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.8 %

SNX stock opened at $119.67 on Friday. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $133.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.97.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at $15,882,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,188 shares of company stock worth $1,685,455 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

