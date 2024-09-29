Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Thomas Mckinley acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,502.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Thomas Mckinley bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,502.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $31,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,049.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,819 shares of company stock worth $442,204. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 58.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $642.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

