Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VIV. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.40 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.98.

VIV opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.0379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,304 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,601,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 725,072 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at $6,208,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,206,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,261,000 after acquiring an additional 275,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 267,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

