Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tema Oncology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Tema Oncology ETF stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. Tema Oncology ETF has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 million, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84.

Get Tema Oncology ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tema Oncology ETF stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 319,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,616,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 19.01% of Tema Oncology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Tema Oncology ETF Company Profile

The Tema Oncology ETF (CANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in stocks of companies focused on cancer treatment and management from issuers all around the world. The fund uses a bottom-up approach to select pioneering companies at perceived attractive valuations CANC was launched on Aug 15, 2023 and is issued by Tema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tema Oncology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tema Oncology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.