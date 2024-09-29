TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

TerraVest Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TVK stock opened at C$95.59 on Friday. TerraVest Industries has a 1-year low of C$30.45 and a 1-year high of C$101.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.21). TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of C$238.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$223.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries will post 4.4533821 EPS for the current year.

In other TerraVest Industries news, Director Dustin Haw sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.00, for a total value of C$2,000,000.00. In other TerraVest Industries news, Director Dustin Haw sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.00, for a total value of C$2,000,000.00. Also, insider Charles Pellerin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.26, for a total value of C$160,416.00. Insiders have sold a total of 27,400 shares of company stock worth $2,728,031 over the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TVK. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded TerraVest Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 price target on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

