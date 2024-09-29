Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $11.64.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 million. Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

