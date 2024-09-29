The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares set a $125.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.83.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $102.18 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $105.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.35.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,602,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,864,000 after purchasing an additional 278,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,137,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,188,000 after buying an additional 40,897 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,116,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,764,000 after acquiring an additional 66,645 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,558,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,024,000 after acquiring an additional 81,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,807,000 after acquiring an additional 91,301 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

