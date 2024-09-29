The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $140.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $120.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.65. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $128.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.47%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,556,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,292,000 after acquiring an additional 481,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 111,247,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,992 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,217,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,234,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,126,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,963,000 after purchasing an additional 77,820 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.