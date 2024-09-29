The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $240.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $212.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SBAC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SBA Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.08.

SBA Communications stock opened at $238.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.90 and its 200 day moving average is $209.97. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,590 shares of company stock worth $11,483,981 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in SBA Communications by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $36,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in SBA Communications by 4,500.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

