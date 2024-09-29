The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 172,300.0% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43,283.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

