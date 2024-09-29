The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Director Buys $39,824.96 in Stock

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) Director Claudia Janez bought 2,576 shares of The Mexico Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $39,824.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,824.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
The Mexico Fund Stock Down 1.6 %
MXF opened at $15.15 on Friday. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82.
The Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund Company Profile
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Mexico Fund
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.