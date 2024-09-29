The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Director Buys $39,824.96 in Stock

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) Director Claudia Janez bought 2,576 shares of The Mexico Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $39,824.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,824.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Mexico Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

MXF opened at $15.15 on Friday. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82.

The Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 39,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,687,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,503,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 19.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 107,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 152.2% in the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 69,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 42,069 shares during the period.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

