Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Update

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Theratechnologies Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:THTX opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.41. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

