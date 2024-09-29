TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited (TMBBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.40 on November 8th

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TMBBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.4016 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This is an increase from TMBThanachart Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.30.
TMBThanachart Bank Public Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TMBBY opened at $8.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. TMBThanachart Bank Public has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $9.05.
TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Profile
