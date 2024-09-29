TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited (TMBBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.40 on November 8th

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TMBBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.4016 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This is an increase from TMBThanachart Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.30.

TMBThanachart Bank Public Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TMBBY opened at $8.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. TMBThanachart Bank Public has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Profile

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises (SME), and corporate customers primarily in Thailand. It operates through Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments.

