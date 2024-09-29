Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 219,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,619.0 days.
Toho Price Performance
Shares of TKCOF opened at $38.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. Toho has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $38.90.
Toho Company Profile
