Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 219,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,619.0 days.

Toho Price Performance

Shares of TKCOF opened at $38.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. Toho has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $38.90.

Toho Company Profile

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the motion picture, theatrical production, and real estate businesses in Japan. It is involved in producing, buying/selling, and renting movies; producing and selling television programs, movie pamphlets, and video software; and business related to merchandising rights, and other activities.

