Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.09. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($19.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.91) by ($9.37). The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,196.11% and a negative return on equity of 158.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 260.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,358 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

