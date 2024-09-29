Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG) Short Interest Update

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Top Wealth Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWG opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99. Top Wealth Group has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

About Top Wealth Group

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong.

