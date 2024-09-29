Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $43.40. The company has a market capitalization of $248.83 million, a P/E ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Transcontinental Realty Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.