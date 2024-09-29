Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Announces $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Trinity Capital has a payout ratio of 98.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Trinity Capital to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.8%.
Trinity Capital Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of TRIN opened at $13.93 on Friday. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $689.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $49,525.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 975,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,800,466.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 5,597 shares of company stock valued at $78,913 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.
Trinity Capital Company Profile
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
