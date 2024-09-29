Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Announces $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Trinity Capital has a payout ratio of 98.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Trinity Capital to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.8%.

Shares of TRIN opened at $13.93 on Friday. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $689.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47.

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $54.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $49,525.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 975,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,800,466.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 5,597 shares of company stock valued at $78,913 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

