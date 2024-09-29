U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
USEG stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.47. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.67.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.13% and a negative net margin of 145.83%. The business had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter.
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.
