U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63.
U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
