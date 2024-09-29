U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROW Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

